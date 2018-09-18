Emmy winner Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend during speech, shocks audience

One of the biggest moments of Monday night’s 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards was more about a ring than a statue.

Academy Awards director Glenn Weiss took the stage to accept the Emmy Award for his work and used the spotlight to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

“Jan, you are the sunshine in my life,” he said. “And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

The moment gave us the very meme-worthy moment of “SNL” star Leslie Jones’s response.

For the record Svendsen said, yes.