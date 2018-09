× Cubs shutdown Morrow for the season

The Cubs were hoping to get closer Brandon Morrow back for the end of the regular season and playoffs, but Cubs President Theo Epstein announced the team was shutting down Morrow for the rest of the season before Tuesday’s game in Arizona.

Morrow has not pitched since July 15 due to a bone bruise. Morrow had 22 saves in 35 appearances for the Cubs this season.