Craig Tiley previews the 2018 Laver Cup on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - As the Summer turns to Fall, many are ready for some of the world's best basketball and hockey players to make their way to the United Center.

But this weekend, they will yield to some of the best players in the sport of tennis.

The Laver Cup is making an appearance on the West Side, bringing together a group of elite players for a Ryder Cup-style competition. Players will be divided into Team Europe and Team World, and will square off from Friday through Sunday.

Craig Tiley, who is the CEO of Tennis Australia, one of the organizations that helps to put on the Laver Cup, appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the event on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

code="N0bHg3ZzE6SwLSK06f66fYRoUbN6XQr3"] You can watch his discussion on the event in the video above. To learn more about the event or to get tickets, click here.