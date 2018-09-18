Cicero officer who was shot several times released from hospital

CICERO, Ill. — A Cicero police who was shot multiple times during a traffic stop was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, five days after the shooting.

Officer Luis Duarte was shot on September 14th. Prosecutors said two Cicero officers attempted to a stop a Mercedes that was being driven erratically. The officers attempted to block the Mercedes at a stoplight near Cicero Avenue and the Stevenson Expressway.

Prosecutors said a convicted felon, Daniel Mageo, 27, got out of the car and fired at the officers. They returned fire. Officer Duarte was hit and fell to the ground near his vehicle. He was shot three times in the shoulder, hip and leg.

He was taken to the hospital and Tuesday, Officer Duarte was able to head home.

“I am very thankful to see Officer Duarte progressing in his recovery and I will dedicate every resource that I have to make sure he and his family are as comfortable possible during his recovery process,” Cicero police chief Jerry Chlada told WGN.

“I personally want to thank the men and women of the Cicero police department for rallying around each other during this tragic time,” Chief Chlada said.

Duarte was escorted home Tuesday but officials who in acted rolling closures.

Prosecutors said Mageo ran from the scene with Duarte’s partner in pursuit. A concealed-carry permit holder who witnessed the shootout also fired several rounds at the suspect. None of those shots hit Mageo, but he was hit by an officer’s gunfire and injured. Moments later Mageo yelled for the officer to “just kill him,” according to prosecutors.

Mageo has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Prosecutors said Mageo was on parole for a human trafficking conviction involving a child victim.

