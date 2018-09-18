Chicago Mayor Emanuel to write book after he leaves office

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 25: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a press conference where he addressed issues related to the city's murder rate and the city's Sanctuary City policy on January 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to Sanctuary Cities and has threatened to "send in the Feds!" if the mayor cannot get the city's violence under control. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel is writing a book.
His book titled, “The Nation City: Why Mayors Run the World,” will be published in spring 2020.
It will focus on how cities are the ones that are driving innovation and dealing with the environment, immigration, infrastructure, and other major topics.
The book will also touch on the federal government’s dysfunction, and how people are now engaged at the local level and demanding quality services.
Alfred A. Knopf will be the publisher.
