Chicago Mayor Emanuel to write book after he leaves office

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel is writing a book.

His book titled, “The Nation City: Why Mayors Run the World,” will be published in spring 2020.

It will focus on how cities are the ones that are driving innovation and dealing with the environment, immigration, infrastructure, and other major topics.

Rahm Emanuel writing a book pic.twitter.com/jwIZcjE9U4 — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) September 18, 2018

The book will also touch on the federal government’s dysfunction, and how people are now engaged at the local level and demanding quality services.

Alfred A. Knopf will be the publisher.