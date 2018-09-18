Chicago-area volunteers help in wake of Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleanup continues in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence and several Chicago-area volunteers are helping.

35 local Red Cross volunteers are trying to make life easier for those affected by the hurricane.

“They're doing everything from sheltering, feeding, planning,” Holly Baker of the Red Cross-Chicago said. “It takes a lot of people to help in recovering to a large disaster like this.”

34 people have died as a result of Hurricane Florence, 26 of them in North Carolina.

Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem opened its lecture halls and dorms to those who had to leave their homes.

Steve Wise, a Red Cross volunteer from New Lenox, is at the university helping out.

“Last night we had 323 people that were relocated, so this shelter is very busy right now,” he told WGN News.

Transportation continues to be a major challenge. Flooded roads are making it difficult to get to areas that are cut off.

Baker said getting supplies to those who need them is a challenge.

“(We) partnered with the National Guard to transport both supplies and volunteers into areas more cut off from flooding,” she said.

For more information or to make a donation, log on to www.redcross.org