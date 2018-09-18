After worker struck and killed, road officials remind drivers to be cautious in work zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Authorities continue to investigate the crash that killed a construction worker on the Tri-State Tollway near O'Hare International Airport Friday night.

Frank Caputo, 59, was working construction around 10 p.m. Friday night when a black Infinity drove into the closed lanes near Rosemont and hit him as well as a nearby truck.

Tuesday tollway officials and Illinois State Police gathered and offered condolences to Caputo’s family and to remind drivers the importance of work zone safety.

Officials say there are 4800 work zone crashes in Illinois each year. In 2017, 29 were fatal. The majority of those killed are not road or construction crews but the motoring public, although road crews say close calls in their industry are commonplace.

State police are trying to get search warrants to obtain evidence in Caputo’s death. The black Infinity was seized and an accident reconstruction team is working to figure out exactly what happened. The driver has not yet been charged. Police said speed was likely a factor and they are awaiting toxicology reports.

One year ago, tollway worker David Schwarz, 48, was killed working on the Tri-State near Alsip just 15 miles from where Caputo died.