91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating a brutal attack in Chinatown that sent a 91-year-old man to the hospital.

Yen Jit Wong was attacked near 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue around noon on Tuesday.

A Cook County sheriff's officer was flagged down by witnesses.

An off-duty Chicago police sergeant was also nearby and helped take the suspect into custody.

Wong was rushed to Northwestern with serious head injuries. His family is worried about his recovery. They say he has blood on the brain and doesn’t recognize his loved ones.

Police have not yet said what the suspect’s motivation was in attacking Wong.