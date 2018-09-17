× Your Money Matters: How to save $1,000 by Christmas

Consumer Finance Expert, Andrea Woroch

www.andreaworoch.com

Tips:

Change how you bank: $31 per month ($92 for 3 months).https://www.purepoint.com/

Sell your old phone: $130, one time.https://www.decluttr.com/

Shop for lower insurance rates: $30 per month ($90 for 3 months). https://www.thezebra.com/

Manage subscriptions & memberships: $42 per month ($126 for 3 months). https://www.truebill.com/

Brown bag your lunch: $87 per month ($261 for 3 months).

Program heating and cooling systems: $23 per month ($69 for 3 months). https://nest.com/

Reduce food waste: $83 per month ($249 for 3 months). https://www.supercook.com/#/recipes