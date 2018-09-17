Thunderstorm chances to rise in coming days after hottest September 17 in 63 years
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Midwestern states endure flash flooding, heat wave
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
Moisture-laden atmosphere to fuel scattered Friday downpours—some thundery; funnels reported to the west Thursday; sun-filled Air & Water Show weather; Summer 2018 temps ranked 16th warmest in 148 years
The heavens opened Tuesday producing the heaviest calendar day rain in nearly 10 months; O’Hare logged 2.34” in an hour; warmth and humidity keep chances for scattered t-storms alive in coming days; a 90-degree high predicted Thursday
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Storms to flare over sections of the area Thursday for a second day; rain chances ebb in coming days; heat/humidity to surge this weekend on lake-breeze-defeating SSW winds
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across Chicago area later today