× U.S. Postal Service honors first responders on new Forever stamp

CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Service has created a stamp paying tribute to first responders.

The Honoring First Responders Forever stamp recognizes their bravery, skill and dedication.

Designers say the dark background and signs of smoke around the figures suggest the wide range of dangerous situations first responders walk into.

The stamp is dedicated to firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical responders.

It’s available for purchase at the post office and online.

Thanks to @USPS for joining CFD and CPD to unveil a new stamp that honors First Responders. pic.twitter.com/STUAeIrKHq — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 17, 2018