Off-duty CFD captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor

CHICAGO -- An off-duty captain of the Chicago Fire Department died early Monday morning in an apparent drowning.
Fire crews responded to a call of a person in the water around midnight at Jackson Park Harbor, located at 6500 S. Richards. Divers searched the water for 90 minutes.
The man's body was recovered around 5 a.m. and the Chicago Fire Department identified him as 55-year-old Captain Darryl Moore.
Captain Moore was apparently attending an end of summer party at the harbor with several boaters. It is believed he fell of a dock and into the water.
According to the fire department, Moore worked on Truck 40 in the Beverly neighborhood. He joined the department in 1986.
