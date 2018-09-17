Updates at wgntv.com/weather
More hot and humid days ahead
-
Labor Day weekend will be hot, humid and stormy
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air
-
Hot and humid weather returns
-
Hot and humid for holiday weekend
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
-
Hot, humid temps continue
-
Hot, humid temps return this weekend
-
Hot and humid weather returns
-
One more hot day then a cool down
-
Hot and humid weather continues
-
-
Hot, humid temps, partly cloudy
-
Rain, humid temps on Labor Day, coolers temps later in week
-
Storms possible with more humid weather