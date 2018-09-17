× Mario Tricoci opens free salon in community for people with developmental disabilities

CHICAGO — Legendary hair stylist Mario Tricoci’s latest salon will serve a very exclusive clientele: residents of a community for people with developmental disabilities.

Run by volunteer stylists and assistants, the salon will offer free haircuts to over 600 kids and adults who live in Misericordia in West Rogers Park. Many of them have mild to severe developmental disabilities, some in addition to physical disabilities, making trips to the salon extremely difficult.

Tricoci brought his own scissors to the grand opening Monday in Rogers Park, although the shop will be staffed by volunteers from Tricoci’s salons and University of Beauty Culture on most days.