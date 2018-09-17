× Man critical after Corvette crashes into Skokie building

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his Corvette slammed into a building in Skokie late Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight near the intersection of Oakton and Crawford.

The sports car tore a 10-foot hole in the brick wall of an office building and was halfway inside.

Firefighters rescued the driver from under a pile of bricks and the mangled car.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The structural integrity of the building will have to be assessed.

Investigators are determining whether the car may have been racing another vehicle that left the scene.

Neighbors reported hearing two vehicles speeding down Oakton Street.

The North Regional Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.