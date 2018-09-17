Lunchbreak: Chocolate marshmallow walnut fudge with sea salt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessie Sheehan

https://www.jessiesheehanbakes.com/

Event:

Read It and Eat – Book Signing

9/17/18

6:30 p.m.

2142 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/author-talk-with-jessie-sheehan-the-vintage-baker-tickets-49221316282

https://www.readitandeatstore.com/

Recipe:

Reprinted from The Vintage Baker by Jessie Sheehan with permission by Chronicle Books, 2018

Chocolate-Marshmallow- Walnut Fudge with Sea Salt

Makes 36 squares

I rejiggered the recipe for Campfire Marshmallow Fudge from A Book of 150 Recipes ~ Prepared with Campfire . . . Marshmallows (1928), because I love the booklet almost as much as I love the combo of marshmallows and chocolate. To avoid using a fussy candy thermometer, I used sweetened condensed milk, which produces a fudge-like consistency in less time. Deeply toasted walnuts and a generous sprinkling of salt cut the sweetness of the marshies.

16 oz [455 g] dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 tsp table salt

1¼ cups [300 ml] sweetened condensed milk

1 Tbsp pure vanilla extract

2 cups [240 g] toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped

3 cups [150 g] mini marshmallows

Flaky sea salt for sprinkling

Turbinado sugar for sprinkling

Grease an 8-by-8-by-2-in [20-by-20-by-5-cm] pan with nonstick cooking spray or softened butter. Line with parchment paper.

Put the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl and set over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir constantly with a rubber spatula until the chocolate melts. Add the salt, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla. The chocolate may seize up temporarily. Over medium to medium-high heat, continue stirring until the mixture is smooth. Once smooth, stir for about 1 minute more, and remove from the heat.

Add the walnuts and marshmallows and stir with a wooden spoon until they are fully incorporated (the marshmallows will not melt). Transfer the fudge to the prepared pan, drape with plastic wrap, and flatten with your hands. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and turbinado sugar.

Place in the refrigerator until hard, about 2 hours.

Using a sharp paring knife, cut into 36 pieces and serve. Fudge will keep tightly wrapped on the counter for up to 1 week.