Live stream of Jason Van Dyke trial in Laquan McDonald murder case

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke stands trial for murder in the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.
Police dashcam video shows McDonald was carrying a knife but walking away from police when he was shot 16 times.
Van Dyke, 40, opted for a jury trial.
That jury consists of eight women and four men. Seven are white, three hispanic, one African American and one Asian American.
Van Dyke says he acted in self defense.
WGN-TV will be streaming as much of the trial as is allowed by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan. In some cases, only audio — and no video — will be provided for some witnesses.
Here’s a list of key people related to the trial:
- Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke
- Dan Herbert – Van Dyke’s attorney
- Tiffany Van Dyke – Van Dyke’s wife
- Laquan McDonald – Shot and killed by Van Dyke in 2014
- Tina Hunter, McDonald’s mother
- Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great uncle
- Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon
- Assistant Special Prosecutor Joe Cullen
- Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan
- Anita Alvarez – former Cook County State’s Attorney who made the decision to charge Van Dyke with murder in 2015.
- Rahm Emanuel – Chicago Mayor
- Garry McCarthy – Former Chicago police superintendent
- Thomas Gaffney – One of three former CPD officers charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct in connection with Laquan McDonald’s death.
- David March – CPD police detective charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct in connection with Laquan McDonald’s death.
- Joseph Walsh – Van Dyke’s partner when Laquan McDonald was fatally shot
- Anthony Wojcik – Former police lieutenant and Det. March’s supervisor
- Jamie Kalven – Activist and journalist
- Craig Futterman – Law professor who helped release dashcam video
- William Calloway – Activist who sued to get video released
- Brandon Smith – Activist who sued to get video released