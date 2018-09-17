Live stream of Jason Van Dyke trial in Laquan McDonald murder case

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke stands trial for murder in the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Police dashcam video shows McDonald was carrying a knife but walking away from police when he was shot 16 times.

Van Dyke, 40, opted for a jury trial.

That jury consists of eight women and four men. Seven are white, three hispanic, one African American and one Asian American.

Van Dyke says he acted in self defense.

WGN-TV will be streaming as much of the trial as is allowed by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan. In some cases, only audio — and no video — will be provided for some witnesses.

Here’s a list of key people related to the trial:

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Dan Herbert – Van Dyke’s attorney

Tiffany Van Dyke – Van Dyke’s wife

Laquan McDonald – Shot and killed by Van Dyke in 2014

Tina Hunter, McDonald’s mother

Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great uncle

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon

Assistant Special Prosecutor Joe Cullen

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan

Anita Alvarez – former Cook County State’s Attorney who made the decision to charge Van Dyke with murder in 2015.

Rahm Emanuel – Chicago Mayor

Garry McCarthy – Former Chicago police superintendent

Thomas Gaffney – One of three former CPD officers charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct in connection with Laquan McDonald’s death.

David March – CPD police detective charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct in connection with Laquan McDonald’s death.

Joseph Walsh – Van Dyke’s partner when Laquan McDonald was fatally shot

Anthony Wojcik – Former police lieutenant and Det. March’s supervisor

Jamie Kalven – Activist and journalist

Craig Futterman – Law professor who helped release dashcam video

William Calloway – Activist who sued to get video released

Brandon Smith – Activist who sued to get video released

