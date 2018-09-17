× Lincoln Towing can operate during appeal, judge rules

CHICAGO — Lincoln Towing can resume pulling cars off the road.

A judge ruled Monday the notorious Chicago towing company can continue to operate as it appeals a decision from state regulators to revoke their license.

Last week, Illinois Commerce Commission voted unanimously to pull Lincoln towing’s license after an investigation found hundreds of violations in an eight month span.

While Lincoln Towing is back in operation, the company will have to file their daily tow logs with the attorney general’s office as they appeal the ICC’s ruling.