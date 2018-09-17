Lawyer: Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly

WASHINGTON — Debra Katz, the lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, said Monday that her client would be willing to testify in public to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The answer is yes,” Katz, who represents Christine Blasey Ford, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Ford is the author of a private letter sent to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein alleging that during a party in their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Kavanaugh said in a statement that he “unequivocally” denies the allegation.

After her allegations surfaced over the past week, Ford opted to come forward publicly in an article The Washington Post published Sunday.

Katz said lawmakers had not yet reached out to request Ford’s testimony as the Senate considers Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court.