Illinois and North Carolina resident gives update on damage left from Hurricane Florence

Gail Ellenbaum spends most of the year living in Geneva, Illinois, but she also spends a few months living in North Carolina. Ellenbaum and her husband left their home on a barrier island of Holden Beach, North Carolina, for Wilmington - one of the areas directly hit by the hurricane. She spoke with WGN Morning News on Monday to give an update on flooding and damage left by Hurricane Florence.