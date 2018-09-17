× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Arizona

*Paul Goldschmidt has a career slash line of .358/.475/.716 against the Cubs.

*Kyle Hendricks struck out 6.77 hitters per nine innings before the All-Star break, and has bumped that number up to 8.81 since the break. He has reached eight strikeouts four different times this season, with three of the four games coming since the All-Star break.

*The Cubs are slashing .211/.265/.317 in four games against the Diamondbacks this season. That .582 OPS is the team’s worst mark against any opponent in 2018. The Cubs only hit three home runs in that four-game series with Arizona in late-July. They have hit fewer home runs in only one four-game series this season (one HR vs. Mil, series starting April 26).

*Javy Baez has a .653 career slugging percentage against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Only one player has a better mark in a Cubs uniform since the Diamondbacks were formed in 1998 (Alfonso Soriano – .714). In 2018, Baez has gone 3-for-10 (.300) against the D’backs, but with no XBH. Coming into the season, his slugging percentage was .744 against Arizona.

*Patrick Corbin’s 34.4 percent whiff rate is the second-highest in baseball. Other than Chris Sale (35.2%) this season, Corbin’s whiff rate has not been beaten by anyone other than Pedro Martinez since the stat was first tracked in 1988.