Cat causes power outage affecting more than 7,000 customers

NEW ORLEANS – About 7,500 New Orleans residents were without power Monday morning after a cat got into an Entergy substation and caused a “flash.”

Lights went out across Mid City around 9 a.m. after the cat came into contact with a piece of equipment in the substation, according to a tweet by Entergy.

Crews began working to restore power soon after the catastrophic outage, according to Entergy.

A cat got into a substation that feeds parts of Uptown, Central City, Mid-City, and the CBD, and caused a flash when it came into contact with our equipment. Crews are safely working to make equipment repairs and restore power to all as quickly as possible. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) September 17, 2018

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Entergy announced it had restored power to all but approximately 200 customers.

By 11:16 a.m., Entergy announced that power had been fully restored to all customers.

The cat did not survive its encounter with the equipment, according to Entergy.