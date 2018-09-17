Bill Daley announces his candidacy for mayor of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The son and brother of two former mayors of Chicago is now running for the same office: Bill Daley announced his candidacy for mayor Monday.

He stopped by WGN Morning News and addressed what critics may say about the Daley name and how he can bring change to Chicago.

"I don't think a name is the indicator. I think people will get to know me as 'Bill Daley,' and what I'm proposing to try to help change some of the situations in our neighborhoods. That's what it's about," he said. "Some people like the name -- I'm not gonna change the name -- some people like it, some people don't, but I hope over time, and I think the people of Chicago are very fair, they will decide whether Bill Daley is able to lead this city, and bring something different that will help them and help their communities."

The 70-year-old lawyer and former banker will be joining a crowd of more than a dozen.

He served as Secretary of Commerce under President Bill Clinton, and as President Barack Obama's Chief of Staff.

This won't be bill Daley's first run for public office.

In 2013, he entered the race for governor but dropped out after four months.