× Bears hold off the Seahawks for their first win of the 2018 season

CHICAGO – The sample size is still quite small, but there is one thing for sure in the first two games of the Matt Nagy era: There’s going to be some drama.

The Bears looked in control, then fell out of control. Had some great plays on offense and some bad ones. The defense had moments where the looked elite, yet in the second half yielded just enough to let their opponent back in the game.

But unlike last week in Green Bay, the Bears were able to handle the drama and pulled out a 24-17 victory to put themselves in the win column in 2018.

In the end it was Prince Amukamara’s interception return for a touchdown that made the difference as Nagy picked up his first triumph as the leader of the Bears. It marks the first time the Bears have won their opening game on a Monday night since 1996.

Like their first game against Green Bay, the Bears started quickly on offense, and even went ten yards further. A mix of run and pass helped them march 96 yards down the field in ten plays, the same amount of snaps that it took them to go 86 yards for a touchdown against the Packers. This time it was a little trickery that got the Bears to paydirt, as Trubisky faked a handoff to a crossing Tarik Cohen, then threw a shovel pass to Trey Burton for the five-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

After that, however, the offense stalled. A misread on a scramble on third down that led to a loss of yardage stopped one drive, while back-to-back interceptions stalled another. They’d only muster a field goal for the rest of the half with that coming late in the second quarter after another Trubisky pass was nearly intercepted at the goal line by Justin Coleman.

Luckily the defense made those ten points hold up for first three quarters, sacking Wilson five times in the first half and holding them to only a 56-yard field goal by Sebastian Janikowski at the end of the second quarter.

It appeared the Bears were ready to put away the Seahawks early in the fourth when Trubisky led a well-balanced 66 yard drive that finished with his second touchdown pass of the night, this time to Anthony Miller, which gave the Bears a 17-3 lead. Yet Seattle was able to get their offense going on the following series, responding with a 75-yard march of their own which ended with Wilson finding Tyler Lockett for a 19-yard touchdown as he beat Kyle Fuller to the football.

Once again, the Bears defense shut the door thanks to Amukamara, who stepped in front of a receiver on the next Seattle drive and raced 49 yards for the touchdown. It was his first interception as a member of the team and his first since 2015.

Yet the Seahawks weren’t done, and had one long drive left in them to provide a shot to win the game. Wilson took Seattle 99 yards in the final three minutes of the game and got the lead back down to seven with 14 seconds to go in the game with a touchdown pass to Will Dissly.

On the ensuing onside kick, Miller shut the door on a potential comeback as he easily recovered Seattle’s onside kick, ending a stressful yet successful evening in the Nagy era.