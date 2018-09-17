× Amazon Go store with no cashiers or checkout line opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — A retail store with no cashier or checkout line is now open in Chicago.

A 2,000-square-foot Amazon Go store is up and running at 113 S. Franklin Street in the Loop. It will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

According to the Chicago Tribune, customers must scan an app on their smartphone when they enter the store. Cameras and sensors track customers as they shop and add products to a virtual cart.

Amazon will automatically charge customers’ accounts when they leave. A sign on the wall calls it “just walk out shopping.”

It’s the first Amazon Go store outside of Seattle.

The company plans to open others in New York and San Francisco.