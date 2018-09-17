Adam Hoge, Louis Riddick, and Jason Witten preview Bears-Seahawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It takes something special for Sports Feed to hit the road for the entire hour.

A Bears' opening night against the Seahawks at Soldier Field on a Monday is one of those events that would bring the show out of the studio and out to the field.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman were out at the stadium as Matt Nagy's team prepared for their first game at home in the 2018 season. It comes after a forgettable finish to their opener on Sunday Night Football, but redemption on a national stage was only eight days away.

To get fans ready for the game, we had a stacked lineup of guests for the program. Adam Hoge of WGN Radio appeared live with the hosts at Soldier Field while ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and Jason Witten talked with Jarrett and Josh about their keys to the game.

To watch their segments on Monday's show, click on the videos above or below.