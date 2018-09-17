Actress Jenifer Lewis stands with Nike with swoosh on Emmys carpet

LOS ANGELES — Jenifer Lewis stood with Nike in a metal-studded swoosh sweatshirt on the Emmys new gold carpet Monday night.

The look for Lewis, the “Black-ish” actress, came after Nike faced backlash for featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the company’s new face. She wore a red-and-black sweat shirt with Nike emblazoned on it and the bedazzled swoosh. She accented her black leggings and black-and-white pattern boots with a diamond bracelet and ring.

Lewis said she wore Nike “in support of Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and racial injustice,” referring to the quarterback’s controversy after first taking a knee.

“I want to speak to the millennials today to let them know they are not alone when they speak out,” said the 61-year-old Lewis. “We are not living in dark times. We are living in awakening times, and I am proud to be one of the leaders in the movement.”