After many days of rain earlier this month, it is now been dry for quite a while. What is the city’s longest stretch of dry weather?

The city’s longest stretch without measurable precipitation (0.01 inches or more) is 30 days, which occurred nearly a century ago from Jan. 7-Feb. 5, 1919. The second longest dry period was in September 1979, when no measurable rain fell for 29 days from Sept. 2-30. September 1979 remains Chicago’s all-time driest month, with just 0.01 inches of precipitation that fell Sept. 1. Tying the September 1979 dry period is another 29-day stretch that extended from Dec. 7, 1943-Jan. 4, 1944. The city’s most recent prolonged dry spell was back in 1999