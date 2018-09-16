Warmth persists here— ‘Florence’ rains shift west and north
-
Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay
-
Weather to improve as tropical rains head east
-
WGN’s Tom Skilling provides update on Hurricane Florence
-
Clouds gradually thin, showers end from the northwest Sunday
-
These 5 reasons make Hurricane Florence extremely dangerous
-
-
Hurricane Florence upgraded, on track to hit East Coast as major storm this week
-
Florence upgraded to hurricane, heads toward East Coast
-
Hurricane Florence has potential to cause ‘massive damage’
-
Mesoscale Discussion – possible heavy rains and local flash flooding across northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin this Monday evening
-
EF-1 tornado confirmed; Flooding problems persist in wake of Tuesday storms
-
-
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
-
Hurricane Florence trudging across the Carolinas, submerging homes, with days more rain in store
-
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens