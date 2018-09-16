Sunday Brunch: Making tortillas

Abel Cortes from the Bien Trucha Group Restaurants showed us how to make tortillas and Quesdadillas.
Quesadilla
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of tortilla corn flour (Meseca)
- 1 ½ cup cold water
- Salt, to taste
- Chihuahua cheese
- Chicken, meat, mushrooms, zucchini blossoms
Instructions:
- Combine Maseca and cold water. Mix thoroughly into a soft dough.
- Divide dough into small 1 oz. balls, place one ball into tortilla press to flatten.
- Place tortilla on skillet at medium-high and cook tortilla on each side. Add Chihuahua cheese and protein or veggie to prepped tortilla; place on skillet and cook on each side until cheese is melted.