Sunday Brunch: Making tortillas

Posted 11:19 AM, September 16, 2018, by

Abel Cortes from the Bien Trucha Group Restaurants showed us how to make tortillas and Quesdadillas.

Quesadilla

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of tortilla corn flour (Meseca)
  • 1 ½ cup cold water
  • Salt, to taste
  • Chihuahua cheese
  • Chicken, meat, mushrooms, zucchini blossoms

Instructions:

  1. Combine Maseca and cold water. Mix thoroughly into a soft dough.
  2. Divide dough into small 1 oz. balls, place one ball into tortilla press to flatten.
  3. Place tortilla on skillet at medium-high and cook tortilla on each side. Add Chihuahua cheese and protein or veggie to prepped tortilla; place on skillet and cook on each side until cheese is melted.