String of armed robberies in South Loop, Hyde Park
CHICAGO — A warning from police about armed robberies in the South Loop and Hyde Park.
Since Friday, Six robberies have taken place, five of them on Saturday. Most happened between 3:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Police say a group of men driving a gray car confronted people on the sidewalks, demanding money and other belongings.
One robber flashed a black semi-automatic handgun, while the others physically assaulted the victims.
The six robberies happened:
10:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2300 block of South Wabash
3:14 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park
5:07 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 0 to 100 block of East 21st Street
5:18 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2400 block of South Indiana
7:11 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 0 to 100 block of East 21st Street
7:09 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2300 block of South Wabash
Anyone with information is asked to call police.