String of armed robberies in South Loop, Hyde Park

CHICAGO — A warning from police about armed robberies in the South Loop and Hyde Park.

Since Friday, Six robberies have taken place, five of them on Saturday. Most happened between 3:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Police say a group of men driving a gray car confronted people on the sidewalks, demanding money and other belongings.

One robber flashed a black semi-automatic handgun, while the others physically assaulted the victims.

The six robberies happened:

10:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2300 block of South Wabash

3:14 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park

5:07 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 0 to 100 block of East 21st Street

5:18 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2400 block of South Indiana

7:11 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 0 to 100 block of East 21st Street

7:09 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2300 block of South Wabash

Anyone with information is asked to call police.