Man Of The People #28 – Undercover Chef – Full Episode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on Man of the People, Pat Tomasulo goes undercover with celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro and Fabio Viviani to bring “culinary culture” to the average diner patrons. He also takes on your questions, "Bernie Sanders" dissects Cynthia Nixon's failed race for governor, the morality of GoFundMe and drug abuse, Nicole from last night, whatever Florida’s up to this time and, naturally, school spankings. Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN.