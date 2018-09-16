FeedonThis: Did Jarrett quit halfway through Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Players retire, sometimes even in the middle of a season, when they determine they can do no more in their careers.

But Vontae Davis quit at halftime. That's something different.

The Bills cornerback decided to retire at halftime of the team's loss to the Chargers at home, stunning his team and most of the NFL with the most unusual decision.

So was Jarrett Payton going to mimic his action in the middle of Sports Feed? We'll check out the end of Social Fodder with Josh Frydman.

That's part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Of course, we were talking Bears in the next block, so Jarrett's resignation wasn't long.

A few minutes later, he was talking about Russell Wilson and the challenges he presents for the Bears on Monday night.

Watch the breakdown in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Willson Contreras didn't mean to quit a bit early on his running on a long fly ball in the fifth inning against the Reds on Sunday at Wrigley Field. He thought the ball was gone.

But the catcher's early bat flip and slow walk out of the batter's box nearly cost him as the ball hit off the wall in center. Luckily he slid into second for the double to avoid an embarrassing out.

Josh and Jarrett discussed that play and the team's offensive struggles in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big Ten might have felt like quitting after a Saturday to forget in Week 3.

That included losses by Illinois and Northwestern, who each watched late leads disappear in defeats.

See that discussion above.