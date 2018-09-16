Chicago’s only all-vintage monthly market brings unique finds to Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — You never know what you'll find when you check out the Vintage Chicago Flea Market, but that's also why it's fun to go there.

At Chicago's only all-vintage monthly market, more than 100 vendors crowd into a parking garage at Broadway and Argyle to buy and sell all things nostalgic.

Whatever you're looking for from any decade it's likely there, from vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories, to vinyl records to old fashioned cameras and radios.

The flea market is held on the third Sunday of every month, with the last one of the season scheduled for October 21.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has the full story.