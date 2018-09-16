Pat Tomasulo goes undercover with celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro and Fabio Viviani to prank unsuspecting diner patrons with “their” take on diner food, and runs into a surprising special guest. Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN.
Celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro and Fabio Viviani go undercover at a Chicago diner
-
Man Of The People #28 – Undercover Chef – Full Episode
-
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
-
Audience members hypnotized on Tomasulo comedy show
-
Man of the People: AUGUST 4, 2018 FULL EPISODE
-
Fans gather outside New York restaurant to remember Anthony Bourdain
-
-
Michelin-starred French master chef Joel Robuchon dies at 73
-
Midday Fix: BBQ sauce and cole slaw
-
Super Trooper takes on “Name That Celebrity” with Producer Jeff Hoover, impressionist Ryan Goldsher
-
Video shows Georgia waitress take down diner for groping her
-
$2M worth of ‘fentanyl’ seized in bust turns out to be sugar, lab finds
-
-
Pat Tomasulo statue ‘talks’ to Chicagoans
-
City of Chicago
-
Man arrested after plotting 4th of July attack in Cleveland, FBI says