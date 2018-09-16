Celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro and Fabio Viviani go undercover at a Chicago diner

Pat Tomasulo goes undercover with celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro and Fabio Viviani to prank unsuspecting diner patrons with “their” take on diner food, and runs into a surprising special guest. Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN.