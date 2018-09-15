× Armed man shot and killed by police in Vernon Hills

VERNON HILLS — A man is dead after a police involved shooting in Vernon Hills.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Marimac Lane.

Police were called there for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, a man was inside the garage armed with a rifle.

Police say during the encounter an officer ended up shooting and killing the man.

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was treated and released.

The Lake County Major Task Force is investigating.