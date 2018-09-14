× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Baltimore

➢ Chicago and Baltimore split a four-game series in late May in the Windy City, with Baltimore taking games one and four. The first two games of the series were decided by one run each, then games three and four were decided by an average of eight runs.

➢ The White Sox have lost seven of their last eight games, but have gone 12-5 (.706) on the road since the beginning of August. The Orioles won their most recent game against Oakland, 5-3, to snap a six-game losing streak, but have gone 2-10 (.167) overall since August 31.

➢ Avisail Garcia has missed time due to injury this season, starting only 78 games thus far. When Garcia starts, the White Sox slug .420 as a team, compared to .388 when Garcia is out of the starting lineup.

➢ Chris Davis has 78 hits this season in 448 at bats – this is the fewest for any batter in MLB with over 400 at-bats. Davis sports a .174 batting average, meaning that his strikeout total (178) exceeds his batting average.

➢ James Shields has made 28 career starts against the Orioles, trailing only CC Sabathia (44) among active pitchers. In these 28 starts, Shields has pitched to a 3.85 ERA with a .254 opponent batting average. Shields faced Baltimore on May 22, throwing 7.0 innings and allowing two earned runs in a no decision.