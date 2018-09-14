Warm high pressure locked-in until early next week

Much above normal temperatures some 10 to 14-degrees above normal, along with fair skies looks to persist over the Chicago area into early next week. Even though Florence is expected to weaken from a Tropical Storm to a remnant center of low pressure by Sunday, the outflow at upper levels will continue to spread sinking air far to the north and west, which will in turn produce high pressure and compressional warming over our area.

By next Tuesday forecasts have the remnant low pressure moving off to New England, merging with low pressure approaching from the west. At the same time, a cold front is expected to approach and move through the Chicago area later Tuesday accompanied with the first band of showers/thunderstorms to affect our area in some time.