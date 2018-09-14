Suburban police officers test out new high-tech rope to catch suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- Some suburban police officers using a tactic borrowed from the Old West

In Westchester, the police force is testing a high-tech rope to catch criminals.

The BolaWrap device shoots out kevlar ropes that wrap around a suspect and trip them up.

The maker of the device demonstrated the tool Thursday for suburban police chiefs. They say it requires no special skills to operate.

Supporters say police can use the tool to keep encounters from escalating and increase safety for police and subjects.

Right now, 24 police departments around the country are testing the device, and another six have distributed the BolaWrap device to officers in the field.