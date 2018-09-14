At least 1 dead, several injured after 4-vehicle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. — At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a crash involving four vehicles in Batavia Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:50 a.m. in the 500 block of North Randall Road.

Police reporting several serious injuries in crash involving four vehicles (Oberweis truck, limo, SUV & car) in Batavia. Randall Rd blocked Mill to Fabyan for crash reconstruction. Consider Western as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/s2L8zLbAbd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 14, 2018

Police say a disabled vehicle in the northbound outside lane of Randall Road was struck by a truck that was northbound in the same lane of traffic. Police did not provide details on how the two other vehicles — a limousine and an another car — were involved in the crash.

Randall Road will be shut down completely from Mill Street to Fabyan Parkway until the investigation is complete. WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra says to consider Western as an alternate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Four vehicles involved in serious Batavia crash that has Randall Rd blocked Mill St to Fabyan Pkwy. Police say roadway could be blocked several hours. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/bh3hBEfKqh — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 14, 2018