Midday Fix: The Leopold and Loeb Files

Posted 11:06 AM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, September 14, 2018

Nina Barrett

Bookends & Beginnings

1712 Sherman Avenue, Alley #1

Evanston, IL

https://www.bookendsandbeginnings.com/

Events:

Monday, Sept. 17

Featured guest at Hyde Park Book Club Meeting

7:30 P.M.

Free community meeting in basement of Hyde Park Treasure Island

1526 E. 55th St.

Chicago, IL 60615

 

Thursday, September 20

Presentation and discussion

Evanston History Center

7 P.M. (with 6:30 P.M. reception)

225 Greenwood Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Admission: $10 payable at door

Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpXhz_z68lzTkI3HYw0VINmj6R4wZ45I0vKMO_V4MECyxOCQ/viewform

 

Tuesday, September 25

Discussion and Q&A

6 P.M.

Loyola University

Information Commons

6501 N. Kenmore Ave., Fourth Floor

Chicago, IL 60660

Free with registration

Register: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1548/alumni/index.aspx?sid=1548&gid=2&pgid=4817&cid=8700