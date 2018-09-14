Lunchbreak: Maine Lobster Roll

Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine
National Lobster Day is coming up on Sept. 25 – the holiday celebrates peak lobster season in Maine, where lobstermen are still catching an abundance of the sweetest, most sustainably-harvested lobster in the world.
Recipe:
Maine Lobster Roll
Ingredients
- Sea or kosher salt, for salting the water
- 8 to 10 live lobsters or 1 1/2 pounds cooked fresh Maine lobster meat, preferably New Shell
- Melted butter, for buttering the rolls
- 6 to 8 traditional New England hot dog rolls or fresh bakery buns
- Mayonnaise, for spreading on the rolls
- Lemon wedges, to garnish
Directions
- The secret to the Clam Shack’s lobster rolls is really in the cooking of the Maine lobster. The innate sweetness of the Maine New Shell Lobster meat is enhanced by cooking in salt water. We boil ours in fresh ocean water, but you can do it at home by simply adding 1/4 cup of sea or kosher salt to your lobster pot.
- Get the water boiling to a fierce roar in a pot deep enough to cover your catch (or do them in batches). Throw the lobsters in and cover, boiling for 15 minutes.
- Cool and shuck the lobsters. Pick and use all of the meat from the claws, knuckles and tail. When cleaning the tail, be sure to split it lengthwise and remove the dark vein.
- Heat a griddle or cast-iron frying pan over medium-high heat. Brush melted butter on the outsides of the hot dog rolls, or the cut side of the bakery buns. Grill butter-side down until golden, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Spread mayo on the buns or rolls and pile on the lobster meat.
- Drizzle with a bit of melted butter, and garnish with a lemon wedge.
- Enjoy immediately!