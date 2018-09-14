Lunchbreak: Maine Lobster Roll

Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine

National Lobster Day is coming up on Sept. 25 – the holiday celebrates peak lobster season in Maine, where lobstermen are still catching an abundance of the sweetest, most sustainably-harvested lobster in the world.

Recipe:

Maine Lobster Roll

Ingredients

Sea or kosher salt, for salting the water

8 to 10 live lobsters or 1 1/2 pounds cooked fresh Maine lobster meat, preferably New Shell

Melted butter, for buttering the rolls

6 to 8 traditional New England hot dog rolls or fresh bakery buns

Mayonnaise, for spreading on the rolls

Lemon wedges, to garnish

Directions