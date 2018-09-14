× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Cincinnati

➢ The Reds lost to the Dodgers, 8-1, on Wednesday at home, preventing them from getting a three-game sweep. They’ve now won four of their last six following a stretch where they went 4-13.

➢ The Cubs beat the Nationals, 4-3, in 10 innings in D.C. yesterday in a make-up of a game originally scheduled for Sunday. The Cubs lost reliever Pedro Strop to a hamstring injury after he grounded into a double play with the bases loaded in the 10th inning.

➢ The Cubs lead the season series 9-7, and have won each of the last six between the teams, which has followed a five-game winning streak by the Reds. The six-game streak is tied for Chicago’s longest single-season winning streak against the Reds in the Divisional Era (since 1969), also done in 2001 and 2009.

➢ Matt Harvey allowed two runs (both earned) in 6.0 innings against the Padres on Saturday, getting his seventh win of the season. In three starts against the Cubs this season, he’s got a 2.65 ERA in 17.0 innings, along with 16 strikeouts and just three walks.

➢ Cole Hamels allowed three runs (all earned) in 5.2 innings against the Nationals on Saturday, and has now allowed multiple runs in his last two starts, after allowing zero or one in each of his first six starts as a Cub.