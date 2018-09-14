× Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor: report

CHICAGO — Bill Daley will run for mayor of Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Daley, who served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, will reportedly make the announcement on Monday.

He is the brother of Chicago’s longtime Mayor Richard M. Daley, and son of longtime Mayor Richard J. Daley.

More than a dozen candidates have already announced their bid for mayor.

Earlier this month, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that he would not seek a third term.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

