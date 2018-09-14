× Adopt-A-Pet: Naperville Humane Society

Candy Knippenberg & Wendy Toigo

Naperville Area Humane Society

1620 W Diehl Rd

Naperville, IL 60563

www.NaperHumane.org

Events:

RUN YOUR MUTT OFF 5K: Run Your Mutt Off for the animals at our 5K Fun Run/Walk where all proceeds go to help the needy paws at Naperville Area Humane Society. The 5K will be on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at McDowell Grove Forest Preserve in Naperville – (Raymond Drive & McDowell Rd., Naperville). The Run/Walk kicks off at 8:00 a.m.

Run Your Mutt Off 5K is a fun outing for all family members (including the furry ones) that starts and ends at our Flea-less marketplace. This untimed run/walk is family event welcoming animal lovers and athletes of all experience levels. Children and well-socialized dogs are welcome (please have dogs on a 6ft. leash, retractable leashes are not allowed). All funds raised by participants go directly to help the animals at the Naperville Area Humane Society.

BLACK CAT MASQUERADE BALL & CASINO NIGHT: Bring your masquerade mask for an elevated night out where all proceeds benefit the dogs and cats of the Naperville Area Humane Society.

Black Cat Ball is at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Marriott Chicago-Naperville – 1801 North Naper Boulevard Naperville.

The Black Cat Masquerade Ball & Casino Night is the premiere gala in Naperville benefiting the Naperville Area Humane Society. Enjoy an elegant night of cocktails, dinner, champagne pull, auctions, dancing, and casino.

Early bird registration is now open until September 21 for $125/person or $1250/table of 10. Early bird casino chips registration now open until September 21 for $80=$300 worth of casino chips.

After September 21, individual seat registration is $150/person or $1275/table. Casino chips are $100=$300 worth of casino chips.

Cocktails and silent auction start at 6:00 pm with dinner served at 6:45 pm. Casino and dancing to follow our live auction. There will fun games and surprises throughout the evening.