2 shot on Lake Shore Drive; victims steal car to drive to hospital

CHICAGO — Two men shot Friday on Lake Shore Drive commandeered a woman's car to get themselves to the hospital, police said.

The duo kicked the 22-year-old woman out of her car on a stretch of highway on the South Side about 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the men were driving in the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a black vehicle pulled up alongside of them and someone inside opened fire.

The men attempted to drive themselves to Mercy Hospital when they collided with a Mazda being driven by the 22-year-old woman. The victims then jumped into the woman's car and demanded she drive them to the nearest hospital, police said.

The men told the woman she was not driving fast enough, police said, and then demanded she exit her vehicle. They then fled in her Mazda.

The men drove to Mercy Hospital and were later taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized. The men are both 23 years old. One was shot in his leg and groin area. The other was shot in his chest and leg.