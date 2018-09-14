1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on the city’s West Side.
The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said a person inside a red vehicle opened fire, hitting two men and a female. Their ages and identities are unknown at this time.
Chicago police are searching for the red vehicle involved.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.885696 -87.711304