× 1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a person inside a red vehicle opened fire, hitting two men and a female. Their ages and identities are unknown at this time.

Chicago police are searching for the red vehicle involved.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.