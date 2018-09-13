× When the Atlantic coast prepares for a hurricane, Chicago has beautiful weather?

Dear Tom,

It sure seems like when the Atlantic coast prepares for a hurricane, Chicago has beautiful weather. Is there any truth to this?

— Richard Laschober, Vernon Hills

Dear Richard,

There is a ton of truth to your statement. When an Atlantic or Gulf hurricane approaches the U.S. mainland, it tends to set up a blocking or slowing effect on eastward-moving weather systems moving across the Midwest, holding rain-producing cold fronts at bay. Additionally, hurricanes have vast circulation fields. Air venting out of the top of a hurricane eventually subsides hundreds and even thousands of miles away from the storm. That subsiding air warms and dries, bringing a string of sunny and warm days, similar to the weather currently gracing Chicago. September 1979, Chicago’s all-time driest month with just 0.01 inch of rain, was a month that featured four hurricanes approaching the U.S.