Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Students at a Northwest Side Catholic school now have an extra layer of security in their building.

During the summer vacation, St. Benedict Preparatory School installed the $100,000 system to help protect students from emergency threats like a school shooting.

It's called the Blue Point Alert system, made by an Elgin-based company. The pull boxes are activated just like a fire alarm.

Nearby St. Andrew Catholic School on West Addison also has the Blue Point Alert system.