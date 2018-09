Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Erlinger - Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter and Sinatra Collection archivist

Event:

In collaboration with Frank Sinatra Enterprises Hilton Asmus Contemporary will host Sinatra: My Kind of Town, a curated exhibition of photographs from The Sinatra Collection. The exhibition opens on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, will be the guest of honor from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M.

The exhibition runs through Friday, Oct. 26.

http://www.hilton-asmus.com/